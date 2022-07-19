Submit a Tip
1 injured, taken to hospital in Gorgetown County shooting

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 9:21 PM EDT
GEORGETOWN S.C. (WMBF) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting Monday night that injured one.

According to the report, deputies responded to Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital where the victim of a shooting had been transported.

Investigators are currently working to determine the location and details of the incident.

Stay with WMBF News for updtes.

