1 injured, taken to hospital in Gorgetown County shooting
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN S.C. (WMBF) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting Monday night that injured one.
According to the report, deputies responded to Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital where the victim of a shooting had been transported.
Investigators are currently working to determine the location and details of the incident.
