Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

VIDEO: SC man confronts son’s killer in court, charged with assault

A South Carolina man is charged with assault and battery after a confrontation with his son's killer in an Orangeburg County courtroom. (Courtesy: The Times and Democrat)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man in the Midlands is charged after a confrontation inside a South Carolina courtroom was caught on camera.

The incident occurred during a sentencing hearing on July 14 for Lindy Jones, who pleaded guilty to killing Willie Antoine Fields in 2019.

Fields was 18 years old when he was reported missing and later found shot to death.

According to The Times and Democrat in Orangeburg, the teen’s father, Willie Clay Fields punched Jones in the head during the emotional sentencing hearing.

In cell phone video the newspaper recorded in the courtroom, Fields’ mother is in tears saying Jones took her only child before the outburst.

Fields was charged with contempt and assault and battery for the confrontation with his son’s killer. Attorney Justin Bamberg is representing Fields free-of-charge, according to The Times and Democrat.

Jones’ sentencing was delayed due to the incident. He could face up to life in prison.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Serious injuries reported in Myrtle Beach jet ski crash
A Missouri resident infected by a suspected brain-eating amoeba﻿ in an Iowa lake has died....
Swimmer likely infected by brain-eating amoeba﻿ in lake has died
insert
Myrtle Beach man dies in officer-involved shooting in Georgetown, coroner says
Despite high gas prices and inflation at a record high 2022 was better than both 2021 and 2019,...
Grand Strand beach shop struggles despite full hotels during Fourth of July weekend
9-year-old, 13-year-old shot in Robeson County, deputies say

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Inflation impacting Grand Strand visitors, restaurants despite busy summer season
Georgetown Police Chief Bill Pierce requested SLED to investigate after 50-year-old James...
Man in deadly Georgetown officer-involved shooting was armed with knife, SLED reports
Horry County Fire Rescue and Surfside Beach Fire Department were called around 2:20 a.m. to a...
Smoke alarms alert resident to overnight fire in Surfside Beach home
Structural features map of South Carolina. Eastern Piedmont Fault System (EPFS) consists of the...
SC geologists dive deeper on recent earthquakes, SCDNR says