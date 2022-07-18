VIDEO: SC man confronts son’s killer in court, charged with assault

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man in the Midlands is charged after a confrontation inside a South Carolina courtroom was caught on camera.

The incident occurred during a sentencing hearing on July 14 for Lindy Jones, who pleaded guilty to killing Willie Antoine Fields in 2019.

Fields was 18 years old when he was reported missing and later found shot to death.

According to The Times and Democrat in Orangeburg, the teen’s father, Willie Clay Fields punched Jones in the head during the emotional sentencing hearing.

In cell phone video the newspaper recorded in the courtroom, Fields’ mother is in tears saying Jones took her only child before the outburst.

Fields was charged with contempt and assault and battery for the confrontation with his son’s killer. Attorney Justin Bamberg is representing Fields free-of-charge, according to The Times and Democrat.

Jones’ sentencing was delayed due to the incident. He could face up to life in prison.

