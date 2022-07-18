Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Somerset Road closure Tuesday for Myrtle Beach residential project

Nacogdoches road closure begins Sunday for street repaving project
Nacogdoches road closure begins Sunday for street repaving project(Pexels.com)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Somerset Road in Myrtle Beach will be closed Tuesday while crews install a new sewer line.

Somerset Drive at 65th Avenue North will be closed Tuesday from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Weather permitting, a contractor will install a sewer service line to a new residential project on the corner of Somerset Drive and 65th Avenue North.

Detour signage will be posted, and the city says all driveways will be accessible.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Serious injuries reported in Myrtle Beach jet ski crash
A Missouri resident infected by a suspected brain-eating amoeba﻿ in an Iowa lake has died....
Swimmer likely infected by brain-eating amoeba﻿ in lake has died
insert
Myrtle Beach man dies in officer-involved shooting in Georgetown, coroner says
Despite high gas prices and inflation at a record high 2022 was better than both 2021 and 2019,...
Grand Strand beach shop struggles despite full hotels during Fourth of July weekend
46-year-old Anthony L. Moody
Horry County Police identify suspect in fatal Longs shooting

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Inflation impacting Grand Strand visitors, restaurants despite busy summer season
.
VIDEO: Little River family recalls moment boat, boat captain struck by lightning
A fun two-day fishing trip turned into a nightmare at sea for one Little River family.
Little River family recalls dramatic moment their fishing boat and captain were struck by lightning
Beach n' Chili Myrtle Beach
Beach n’ Chili Fest returns to Grand Strand