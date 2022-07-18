Somerset Road closure Tuesday for Myrtle Beach residential project

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Somerset Road in Myrtle Beach will be closed Tuesday while crews install a new sewer line.

Somerset Drive at 65th Avenue North will be closed Tuesday from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Weather permitting, a contractor will install a sewer service line to a new residential project on the corner of Somerset Drive and 65th Avenue North.

Detour signage will be posted, and the city says all driveways will be accessible.

