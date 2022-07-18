Smoke alarms alert resident to overnight fire in Surfside Beach home

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was displaced from their home after an overnight fire in Surfside Beach.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 2:20 a.m. Monday to a house fire on Gulfstream Court, which is near Wild Water and Wheels Water Park.

They said smoke alarms alerted the resident to the fire.

It was mostly contained in the kitchen area, and no injuries were reported.

The Surfside Beach Fire Department helped with the call.

The American Red Cross is helping the displaced resident.

The fire is under investigation.

