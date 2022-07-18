Submit a Tip
Serious injuries reported in Myrtle Beach jet ski crash

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Serious injuries were reported after a jet ski crash in Myrtle Beach on Sunday.

Horry County Fire Rescue said the incident happened on the Intracoastal Waterway in the area of Mr. Joe White Avenue. HCFR was called to the area at around 7:15 p.m.

Officials added that two people were taken to the hospital. No further details on their condition were provided.

The Horry County Police Department assisted county crews at the scene and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is investigating the crash.

