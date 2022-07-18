Submit a Tip
Police: SC woman disappeared during trip to Alabama

Shauna Brown, 39, was set to travel to school in Alabama but investigators believe she never arrived at her destination.(Columbia Police Department)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating the disappearance of a woman who set out for Alabama and has not been heard from for more than a week.

Shauna Brown, 39, was set to travel to school in the Cotton State but investigators believe she never arrived at her destination.

Her mother told investigators she has not heard from her daughter since July 10, and says that lack of communication is out of character for Brown.

She was last seen wearing royal blue-colored nursing scrubs and was driving a black 2013 Toyota Corolla with South Carolina license plate TXR-359.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.

