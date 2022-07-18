Myrtle Beach Fire Department looking to add new firefighters, paramedics to team

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - During one of its busiest times of the year with hundreds of calls per week, the Myrtle Beach Fire Department is looking to hire new members to join its team.

The fire department is looking for certified firefighters, EMTs and paramedics. They are hoping to fill at least 12 to 15 empty positions.

Although, if the department is awarded a certain firefighter grant, they would like to hire more people.

Capt. Jon Evans, with Myrtle Beach Fire Department, said they typically see these openings every year due to people leaving or retiring, and filling these spots will help ease the workload of current firefighters.

“If we are down people across the department that means we have more overtime spots that we have to fill, so that will help our firefighters who are here not have to work as much overtime. We’re just trying to get people on board a lot quicker than we typically have to through the hiring process and the recruit school process,” said Evans.

However, the fire department is only looking to hire people with experience.

Before you apply, you must have at least 18 months of experience and be certified as an EMT or paramedic.

This would allow new hires to go through only eight weeks of training classes versus the typical 26 weeks it takes to train someone who does not have previous experience.

“Anybody with experience is gonna help us because that’s less money, less time that we have to use get them through these recruit schools and train them up from somebody who doesn’t have experience you know is a whole different thing,” said Evans.

Evans also said they are hoping to have new hires training by the fall and in the field by the beginning of next year.

The department is offering an annual base salary of $45,150 for firefighters/EMTs and $52,266 for firefighters/paramedics.

The fire department said they are specifically looking for more paramedics in hopes to have at least 30 in the department.

If you’re interested in applying, the Myrtle Beach Fire Department encourages you to reach out with any questions.

Applications are due by 5 p.m. Monday, July 25.

