Man in deadly Georgetown officer-involved shooting was armed with knife, SLED reports

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) – The State Law Enforcement Division released its preliminary report on the deadly officer-involved shooting in Georgetown.

Georgetown Police Chief Bill Pierce requested SLED to investigate after 50-year-old James Frazier, of Myrtle Beach, was shot and killed behind a home Saturday afternoon at the corner of Church and Palm streets.

SLED said Frazier was armed with a knife.

The Georgetown police officer was not hurt during the incident.

Investigators still have not released why the officer was called to the scene or what caused the officer to fire the gun.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

SLED will collect all evidence and conduct interviews with all potential witnesses in the case, which will then be summarized in a case file report and submitted to prosecutors.

The officer-involved shooting is the first one involving the Georgetown Police Department this year. In 2021, there were no officer-involved shootings involving the department.

This is the 18th officer-involved shooting in South Carolina in 2022.

