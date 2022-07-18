Submit a Tip
Man wanted in Florence murder case turns himself in, police say

Christopher Washington
Christopher Washington(Source: Florence County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting is in custody, according to the Florence Police Department.

Police said Christopher Washington turned himself in on Sunday.

He is charged with murder, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and three counts of pointing and presenting a firearm.

Officers said Washington is linked to a July 10 shooting on the 800 block of Commander Street, as well as an assault that happened on Boyd Street prior to that.

Regarding the shooting, police said officers found a victim dead outside of their home after receiving reports about the shooting. The victim was later identified as 38-year-old DeQuin Ellerbe of Timmonsville.

Washington is currently being held at the Florence County Detention Center.

