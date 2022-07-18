Little River family recalls dramatic moment their fishing boat and captain were struck by lightning

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - A fun two-day fishing trip turned into a nightmare at sea for one Little River family.

Saturday morning the family of six set out on a fishing trip with the captain and his assistant.

The group could see a storm coming toward them from a distance.

One member of the family, Logan Euler, was concerned it may grow worse.

“I’m worrying in the back of my head like, ‘what if these waves overtake the boat,’” Euler said.

As the fishing trip went on, and other boats headed to shore, the storm caught up with the boat.

“It was going well, but then the gray sky started to move in. Lighting was in the area, so our captain was trying to get us out of the area, but the storm overtook us as we were getting our reel in,” Euler said.

Euler is not fond of boats so he grew tense as lightning from the storms danced.

“I was feeling a little nervous, I’m already scared of boats in the first place,” said Euler.

That’s when the captain of the ship decided to get the group to safety.

”He told all of us to huddle in the middle of the boat and do not touch the boat at all and do not touch the metal,” said Euler.

The family described seeing a white light and hearing a loud crack of lightning as it hit the boat.

That’s when they saw the captain fall down.

“Ten seconds after he said that, he fell down. So, the lightning just struck, and it was so loud it had to be right there, it had to hit the boat,” said Euler.

With the captain down, the family jumped into action to get the boat back to shore.

“We looked around and we were the only people out there, and that’s when we knew things were getting bad,” said Euler. “The storm had gotten worse, so that’s when I called a mayday.”

Due to the storm and rough waters, no one could get to them to help.

“The coast guard and everybody was saying that they couldn’t get out to us and we had to keep pushing over to them,” said Euler.

The family sailed for 30 minutes and finally saw the help they needed.

“When we saw the coast guard lights, we were so relieved when they finally got there,” said Euler.

The captain was the only one hurt by the lightning strike and was taken to the hospital.

The family said the captain was released from the hospital on Sunday and is expected to recover from his injuries.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources released a statement saying the lighting strike was an indirect strike and did no damage to the boat.

