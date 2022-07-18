Inflation impacting Grand Strand visitors, restaurants despite busy summer season

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - With inflation at highs not seen in decades, many across the country are feeling the impacts - ranging from increases in food, gas and rent prices.

Despite all of that, however, recent data shows a record number of visitors came to the Grand Strand over the Fourth of July holiday. Numbers were up even compared to pre-pandemic levels.

Some visitors to Myrtle Beach who planned their trips in advance said they’re trying to make the most of it.

“Inflation is a challenge but is about setting aside things in advance. So we kind of planned this out about a year in advance,” said Trystan Wadoner who came to Myrtle Beach with a group of friends.

Even with many more potential visitors, however, some Grand Strand restaurants and businesses say they’ve actually seen things slow down.

That is on top of other challenges businesses have faced this year, such as continued supply chain issues and staff shortages.

“I think it was a little bit slower than last year,” said Collen Yeckley, who works at the Oceanfront Bar & Grill on the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk. “It has something to do with gas prices last year. There was more time to afford and come to vacation, so it’s a little different than last year.”

The average cost per hotel room over the Fourth of July weekend was $300, so visitors like Tammy Cropsy said they wanted to make every penny count on their Myrtle Beach vacation.

“Gas prices in the south are way cheaper than up north,” said Cropsy, who was visiting with her family. “So we saved up a little bit here.”

One way Cropsy said she’s saving money is actually by not going out to eat while in town.

“We are staying with family so we don’t have to worry about rooms. Of course, we have a refrigerator and a stove. we don’t have to eat out. My budget is at least $40,” she said.

