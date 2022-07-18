Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Inflation impacting Grand Strand visitors, restaurants despite busy summer season

By Natasha Laguerre
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - With inflation at highs not seen in decades, many across the country are feeling the impacts - ranging from increases in food, gas and rent prices.

Despite all of that, however, recent data shows a record number of visitors came to the Grand Strand over the Fourth of July holiday. Numbers were up even compared to pre-pandemic levels.

Some visitors to Myrtle Beach who planned their trips in advance said they’re trying to make the most of it.

“Inflation is a challenge but is about setting aside things in advance. So we kind of planned this out about a year in advance,” said Trystan Wadoner who came to Myrtle Beach with a group of friends.

MORE COVERAGE | Myrtle Beach a top visited beach destination during July 4th weekend, data shows

Even with many more potential visitors, however, some Grand Strand restaurants and businesses say they’ve actually seen things slow down.

That is on top of other challenges businesses have faced this year, such as continued supply chain issues and staff shortages.

“I think it was a little bit slower than last year,” said Collen Yeckley, who works at the Oceanfront Bar & Grill on the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk. “It has something to do with gas prices last year. There was more time to afford and come to vacation, so it’s a little different than last year.”

The average cost per hotel room over the Fourth of July weekend was $300, so visitors like Tammy Cropsy said they wanted to make every penny count on their Myrtle Beach vacation.

“Gas prices in the south are way cheaper than up north,” said Cropsy, who was visiting with her family. “So we saved up a little bit here.”

One way Cropsy said she’s saving money is actually by not going out to eat while in town.

“We are staying with family so we don’t have to worry about rooms. Of course, we have a refrigerator and a stove. we don’t have to eat out. My budget is at least $40,” she said.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Serious injuries reported in Myrtle Beach jet ski crash
A Missouri resident infected by a suspected brain-eating amoeba﻿ in an Iowa lake has died....
Swimmer likely infected by brain-eating amoeba﻿ in lake has died
insert
Myrtle Beach man dies in officer-involved shooting in Georgetown, coroner says
Despite high gas prices and inflation at a record high 2022 was better than both 2021 and 2019,...
Grand Strand beach shop struggles despite full hotels during Fourth of July weekend
9-year-old, 13-year-old shot in Robeson County, deputies say

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Inflation impacting Grand Strand visitors, restaurants despite busy summer season
Horry County Fire Rescue and Surfside Beach Fire Department were called around 2:20 a.m. to a...
Smoke alarms alert resident to overnight fire in Surfside Beach home
Structural features map of South Carolina. Eastern Piedmont Fault System (EPFS) consists of the...
SC geologists dive deeper on recent earthquakes, SCDNR says
Christopher Washington
Man wanted in Florence murder case turns himself in, police say