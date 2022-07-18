Submit a Tip
Horry County police investigate deadly shooting in Longs area; 1 in custody

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 8:07 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police are investigating a deadly shooting early Monday morning in the Longs area.

Investigators said one person was killed along Ashmun Road. The person’s name has not been released yet.

Another person was seriously hurt in the shooting and taken to a hospital, according to police.

The police department said one person was taken into custody shortly after the shooting. That person’s name and charges have not been released.

The Horry County Police Department said there is no risk to the community.

WMBF News will bring you updates on this developing story as they come into our newsroom.

