Georgetown Co. sheriff recognizes 12-year-old for quick action in medical emergency

Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver visited the home of 12-year-old Jack Olsen to recognize the boy for calling 911 after seeing a man in Murrells Inlet who appeared to be in medical distress.(Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County’s sheriff honored a 12-year-old boy who called 911 when he saw a man who seemed to be in medical distress.

Sheriff Carter Weaver said 12-year-old Jack Olsen noticed the man near the Marshwalk in Murrells Inlet.

Olsens call sent Georgetown County deputies and Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire/EMS to the scene where they were able to provide aid and take the man to an area hospital.

“The man was certain to fall off the dock he was on, into the water, where he could have drowned,” Weaver said. “The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is grateful for Jack’s bravery and quick action. We are honored to recognize him and his example inspires all who are sworn to protect and serve.”

In addition to a plaque, Weaver gave Olsen some sheriff’s office gear.

Sheriff’s office spokesman Jason Lesley says while the shirt is a little big on the 12-year-old now, deputies hope he will grow into it by the time he signs on as a deputy.

