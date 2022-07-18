Submit a Tip
Florence Co. District 3 recommends transparent backpacks, will provide to students for free

STUDENTS WITH CLEAR BACKPACKS
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - To increase safety, Florence County School District will provide clear backpacks for the 2022-2023 school year.

Transparent backpacks are not required in Florence District 3, only encouraged.

“As an added safety precaution for the 2022-203 school year, Florence School District3 highly encourages students to use clear book bags. The district is purchasing clear book bags and will make those available at all schools at no cost to students.”

The district does at least three lockdown drills at all schools each year, and all administrators and counselors have been trained in Behavioral Threat Assessments.

The district is also awaiting the delivery of metal detectors for secondary schools.

For any student wishing to carry transparent backpacks, those are available to students at no cost.

Students are still allowed to carry non-transparent backpacks, lunch boxes, pencil bags and purses.

