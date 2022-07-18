FIRST ALERT: A few showers & storms expected today, plenty of humidity this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Plenty of humidity through the work week and just enough moisture and ingredients for daily shower and storm chances. That’s the name of the game for the week ahead, with some days featuring slightly better rain chances than others.

TODAY

A few light showers moved through overnight, providing some wet roads across the area this morning. While the rain chances will still be possible through the morning, look for most of the activity to get going today with the sea breeze moving onshore.

Highs today will climb into the upper 80s on the beaches with the lower 90s inland. The heat index will climb into the upper 90s today with an isolated 100° feels like temperature reading this afternoon. Coverage in showers and storms should limit the widespread heat, at least for today.

With the warm temperatures, increasing humidity and sea breeze moving on shore, storms will develop along the sea breeze this afternoon bringing rain chances to 40% for the beaches. The further inland you move, the lower the rain chance today with scattered showers and storms possible through the afternoon hours. There’s no distinct pattern on to who has the best rain chance when you move inland. Those pop up showers and storms will develop, providing some heavy rainfall for some of you inland today.

MIDDLE OF THE WEEK

We’re warmer by a couple of degrees compared to where we should be for this time of year through the middle of the week. Highs will climb into the lower 90s on both the beaches and inland areas. The best chance for showers and storms will be mainly on Tuesday with a quick-moving disturbance bringing a little bit better ingredients for some lift & afternoon storms.

Rain chances remain at 30% for Tuesday before we drop them to 20% for Wednesday. While Wednesday looks to be drier, it also is shaping up to be one of the warmest days with feels like temperatures in the triple digits. Hello, humidity!

LOOKING AHEAD

An incoming cold front will move into the Carolinas on Thursday but looks to stall out before even making it to our area. Regardless, our best rain chance from this weakening front will come on Friday with just a 30% chance of showers and storms. Highs will remain in the upper 80s to lower 90s through the end of the week. That humidity doesn’t go anywhere anytime soon.

Highs for the weekend look to remain warm with just a 20% chance of a shower each afternoon.

