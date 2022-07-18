Fire breaks out overnight on Waties Island; multiple crews respond

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A fire broke out on Waties Island that could be seen from Cherry Grove late Sunday night.

Units with the North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue were alerted around 11 p.m. to the woods fire on Waties Island. Horry County Fire Rescue also responded since the exact location was unknown.

Crews weren’t able to access the beach by vehicle because of the high tide, so North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue launched its drone in order to get an exact location and plan for deployment.

Once it was determined where the fire was on the island, crews transported firefighters and equipment out to the island by boat.

Crews used a floating pump to extinguish the fire and any lingering hot spots.

North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue said the area where the fire started is managed by Coastal Carolina University.

North Myrtle Beach and Coastal Carolina University police departments also helped in the incident.

It’s not clear at this time what started the fire.

