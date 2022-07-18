Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Fire breaks out overnight on Waties Island; multiple crews respond

A fire broke out on Waties Island that could be seen from Cherry Grove late Sunday night.
A fire broke out on Waties Island that could be seen from Cherry Grove late Sunday night.(Source: North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A fire broke out on Waties Island that could be seen from Cherry Grove late Sunday night.

Units with the North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue were alerted around 11 p.m. to the woods fire on Waties Island. Horry County Fire Rescue also responded since the exact location was unknown.

Crews weren’t able to access the beach by vehicle because of the high tide, so North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue launched its drone in order to get an exact location and plan for deployment.

Once it was determined where the fire was on the island, crews transported firefighters and equipment out to the island by boat.

Crews used a floating pump to extinguish the fire and any lingering hot spots.

North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue said the area where the fire started is managed by Coastal Carolina University.

North Myrtle Beach and Coastal Carolina University police departments also helped in the incident.

It’s not clear at this time what started the fire.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Serious injuries reported in Myrtle Beach jet ski crash
A Missouri resident infected by a suspected brain-eating amoeba﻿ in an Iowa lake has died....
Swimmer likely infected by brain-eating amoeba﻿ in lake has died
insert
Myrtle Beach man dies in officer-involved shooting in Georgetown, coroner says
Despite high gas prices and inflation at a record high 2022 was better than both 2021 and 2019,...
Grand Strand beach shop struggles despite full hotels during Fourth of July weekend
9-year-old, 13-year-old shot in Robeson County, deputies say

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Inflation impacting Grand Strand visitors, restaurants despite busy summer season
Mega Millions logo
Estimated Mega Millions jackpot passes half a billion
Here's a look at the forecast into the middle of the week.
FIRST ALERT: Get ready for a hot and humid week
Check Your Ticket: $200,000 lottery ticket sold in North Myrtle Beach