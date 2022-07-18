Federal court says government can’t force SC to allow trans athletes on girls teams

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - A federal court ruling on Friday says the federal government can’t force South Carolina to follow new anti-discrimination rules.

New guidance from the U.S. Department of Education and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission sought to allow trans students who are biologically male to compete on girls’ sports teams.

However, South Carolina is one of 19 states that sued to have the guidance blocked.

“These new guidelines put South Carolina and other states in an impossible situation. Our state passed a new law called the Save Women’s Sports Act and if we followed state law we would face legal consequences, including the threat of losing federal funding,” said SC Attorney General Alan Wilson. “The federal government cannot hold South Carolina hostage for passing its common sense laws and for not following the federal government’s nonsensical policies.”

South Carolina recently passed the Save Women’s Sports Act, requiring athletes to compete on teams that represent their sex assigned at birth.

Click here to read the District Court ruling.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.