Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Federal court says government can’t force SC to allow trans athletes on girls teams

LSU Softball
LSU Softball(Source: Josh Auzenne (custom credit) | Source: WAFB)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - A federal court ruling on Friday says the federal government can’t force South Carolina to follow new anti-discrimination rules.

New guidance from the U.S. Department of Education and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission sought to allow trans students who are biologically male to compete on girls’ sports teams.

However, South Carolina is one of 19 states that sued to have the guidance blocked.

“These new guidelines put South Carolina and other states in an impossible situation. Our state passed a new law called the Save Women’s Sports Act and if we followed state law we would face legal consequences, including the threat of losing federal funding,” said SC Attorney General Alan Wilson. “The federal government cannot hold South Carolina hostage for passing its common sense laws and for not following the federal government’s nonsensical policies.”

South Carolina recently passed the Save Women’s Sports Act, requiring athletes to compete on teams that represent their sex assigned at birth.

Click here to read the District Court ruling.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Serious injuries reported in Myrtle Beach jet ski crash
A Missouri resident infected by a suspected brain-eating amoeba﻿ in an Iowa lake has died....
Swimmer likely infected by brain-eating amoeba﻿ in lake has died
insert
Myrtle Beach man dies in officer-involved shooting in Georgetown, coroner says
Despite high gas prices and inflation at a record high 2022 was better than both 2021 and 2019,...
Grand Strand beach shop struggles despite full hotels during Fourth of July weekend
Anchorage police are investigating a Thursday morning shooting that left a woman hospitalized...
Horry County police investigate deadly shooting in Longs area; 1 in custody

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Inflation impacting Grand Strand visitors, restaurants despite busy summer season
Shauna Brown, 39, was set to travel to school in Alabama but investigators believe she never...
Police: SC woman disappeared during trip to Alabama
Mega Millions logo
Estimated Mega Millions jackpot passes half a billion
Here's a look at the forecast into the middle of the week.
FIRST ALERT: Get ready for a hot and humid week