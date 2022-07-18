Eric Brown Makes History; Drafted in the First Round by the Milwaukee Brewers

CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina shortstop Eric Brown became the first-ever Chanticleer in program history to be selected in the first round of the Major League Baseball Draft, as the junior was chosen as the 27th overall pick by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 2022 MLB Draft on Sunday, July 17.

Brown’s first-round selection is a new program-best, topping CCU’s previous high draft pick of Kirt Manwaring who went as the 31st overall pick in the second round of the 1986 MLB Draft. With his selection, Brown becomes the 113th Coastal Carolina MLB draft pick and the 83rd Chanticleer to be selected in the annual first-year player draft under head coach Gary Gilmore.

Brown’s selection also marks the 26th straight season dating back to the 1997 MLB Draft that the Chanticleers have had at least one player chosen in the professional draft. The 2022 D1Baseball, Perfect Game, and Sun Belt Conference Preseason Player of the Year, Brown was a 2021 All-Sun Belt Conference second-team selection and a two-time Sun Belt Conference Baseball Player of the Week honoree.

In his three years at Coastal, Brown hit .306 with 16 home runs, three triples, 34 doubles, 88 RBIs, and 113 runs scored in 123 games played. He also posted a .501 slugging percentage and a .431 on-base percentage while also totaling 81 walks, seven sacrifice flies, and swiping 26 career stolen bases. His .431 career on-base percentage ranks 15th all-time in Coastal’s career record books.

In his final season as a Chant in 2022, Brown led the team in base hits (68), runs scored (60), doubles (19), and hit by pitch (14). He was second on the team in batting average (.330), on-base percentage (.460), and triples (2), and ranked third in slugging percentage (.544), walks (39), stolen bases (12), and total bases (112). Brown was also fourth on the team in home runs (7) and fifth in sacrifice flies (4).

His 60 runs scored on the season was third in the Sun Belt on the season, while his 19 doubles were tied for second and his .460 on-base percentage was fifth in the conference overall.

