Death investigation underway in Robeson County

Police investigation.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 6:26 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office conducted a death investigation Sunday night in Lumberton.

Sheriff Burnis Wilkins confirmed that deputies, investigators, crime scene investigators, Lumberton Police Department, Robeson County Medical Examiner and Lumberton Rescue members were called to the 3000 block of Roberts Avenue, which is off Highway 301, for the death investigation.

The circumstances surrounding the death and how people are involved have not been released at this time.

The sheriff’s office said more details will be released later.

Check back with WMBF News for more on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

