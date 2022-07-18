Check Your Ticket: $200,000 lottery ticket sold in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – If you bought a lottery ticket in North Myrtle Beach recently, you’ll want to take a look at it.

The South Carolina Education Lottery announced that Saturday’s Palmetto Cash 5 drawing produced a ticket worth $200,000.

It was sold at the Food Lion located at 1000 Highway 17 North in North Myrtle Beach.

The winning numbers are:

4-11-20-24-26, Power-Up: 2

The ticket for Saturday’s drawing matched all five numbers, and the ticket holder also “Powered-Up” and matched the number which doubled the prize to $200,000.

Winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.

