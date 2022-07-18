Beach n’ Chili Fest returns to Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Beach ‘n Chili Fest returns to the Grand Strand this September, organizers announced Monday.

The 55th Annual World Championship Chili Cook-off (WCCC) will take place on Sept. 23-25, 2022, at Burroughs & Chapin Pavilion Place.

“We are thrilled to have the World Championship Chili Cook-off back again this year. The theme of Beach ‘n Chili Fest is perfect, as Myrtle Beach allows locals and out-of-town guests the opportunity to beach with the best,” said Karen Riordan, President and CEO of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber and CVB.

Although it is the 55th year of the competition, this is only the second year the cook-off and festival have been hosted in Myrtle Beach.

“Even though you don’t immediately think of chili when you think of going to the beach, we proved last year that the two go together extremely well. Thousands of people came out to enjoy our festivities, and we are adding even more fun to the calendar this year,” said Mike McCloud, the organizer for the Beach ‘n Chili Fest and President and CEO of the International Chili Society (ICS).

The Beach ‘n Chili Fest will feature three full days of entertainment, including antique car shows, live stage entertainment, demonstrations, and hundreds of flavors and recipes for chili.

After winning local events all over America, more than 200 professional chili cooks will gather in Myrtle Beach as they try to be crowned the best-of-the-best for this season.

Festival attendees will help pick the winner through countless tasting sessions and people’s choice programs.

This annual cook-off of champions was created by the International Chili Society (ICS), which was formed in 1967 by a group of like-minded friends in Texas. One of those friends was legendary race car driver and automotive designer, Carroll Shelby.

According to event organizers, last year’s attendance topped 18,000 and is projected to exceed 20,000 this year, making it a great tourist attraction for the Grand Strand.

One of the signature attractions from last year will be featured again this year, as Brian Baumgartner (Kevin from “The Office” sitcom) returns to center stage for a demo and book signing for his “Seriously Good Chili Cookbook,” which will be released just in time for the event.

Admission to the event is free, but you can purchase tickets to upgrade your experience and taste championship chili at eatgreatchili.com.

“Chili is one of the most craved foods in America. That plus the beach, plus car shows, plus great live music … what else can you think of to have a great time?” McCloud said.

EVENTS

People’s Choice Chili Sampling & Judging

Looking to taste award-winning chili at the World’s Championship? By participating in People’s Choice Judging, you can put your palate to the test. Try tastings from any five of our competition teams and vote for your favorite one. The team with the most PC votes will be crowned the People’s Choice winner. Think you can handle more than five samples? No problem, attendees can purchase as many tasting tickets as their appetites desires.

Judge the PROs

Want to take your chili judging level to the pro level? Take the Certified Chili Judge (CCJ) Class and learn the ins and outs of judging championship chili. Not only will you walk away with a new appreciation for chili, you’ll also be eligible to judge one of the Pro categories at WCCC.

VIP Lounge

Upgrade your “chilihead” experience in the WCCC VIP Lounge. Take a break from the Myrtle Beach heat and enjoy complimentary tastings and cold beverages from the private cash bar, all under a shaded outdoor lounge.

Community Cup Chili Challenge

In cooperation with the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce, WCCC will host its 2nd Annual Community Cup Challenge, a charitable event that will involve up to 25 local businesses and feature a People’s Choice judging process. The grand prize will be $2,500, along with $1,000 for second place and $500 for third – all going to the winning teams’ charity of choice. Purchase People’s Choice tasting tickets to cast your vote.

Firehouse Chili Challenge

Visit 10 different firehouses and you’re likely to find 10 different chili recipes, all claiming to be the best. But, who really IS the best? We’re bringing them to YOU so that you can be the judge! Purchase People’s Choice tasting tickets to try unique versions of this firehouse favorite as ten teams from ten states try to win top honors.

Family Fun Zone

The WCCC’s Family Fun Zone is perfect for all families in the Grand Strand. From competitive food games and prizes to volleyball tournaments, the exciting Family Fun Zone will have something for kids of all ages, and it’s FREE!

Beer Garden

From craft beer to domestic pours, this is the place to chase all that great chili with some great brews. After a day full of chili tastings, sit back and enjoy the good vibes, cool tunes and good company in Beach ‘n Chili’s Beer Garden.

Shelby Car Show

The founder of the International Chili Society, Carroll Shelby, was a man of many talents, including CHILI! Along with a couple of his friends, the Shelby Cobra designer developed the World Championship Chili Cook-off and changed the history of chili forever. The 55th annual WCCC will honor one of its founding fathers with a Cobra Car Show that will get all of our taste buds revved up for a great time!

Main Stage

The main stage will be hopping all weekend, with a full schedule of live entertainment. Come watch cooking demonstrations and get pro tips from the chili experts. If you’re looking for something a little more ‘ hands-on,’ sign up for our very own Blazin’ Hot Challenge and see if you have what it takes to be the last man or woman standing. Stick around for daily musical acts, including Grand Strand favorites, TruSol.

