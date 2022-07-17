‘It takes a village:’ Police, community hold event in Florence in effort to reduce crime

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Members of the Florence Police Department and residents in the city put together an event on Saturday in hopes of strengthening their community.

The department held multiple events in the past, but those were put on hold for two years due to COVID-19.

Saturday’s “Unity With The Community” at Levy Park aimed to help police officers to gain the trust of people that live in Florence.

Several officers and residents like Kianna Roberson started to build a bond together. Roberson said she lives near the park and did not hesitate to be around with police officers.

“I gave them my number and my name so they can reach out to me,” she said. “I don’t mind doing stuff like that, We need to support each other.”

The event also comes as Florence has seen an uptick in crime in the city, including a deadly shooting last Sunday.

“This is not an effort for us. This is an effort with the whole community,” said FPD Cpl. Oscar Merchant III. “We are making sure everyone is safe and making sure we are doing for the community. Also making sure that is safer place to live in. We are really concerned that we can’t do it ourselves.”

The event offered crime prevention tips, outreach programs, one on one chats about community concerns.

“We expect to see the community to come out and eat with us and enjoy being with us. For them to enjoy other facilities we have,” said Merchant.

Organizers are more similar events in the future.

