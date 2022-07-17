Submit a Tip
Inmate found dead at Marion County prison camp, SLED investigating

(MGN Online / Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An inmate being held in the Pee Dee has died, according to an official.

Marion County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Tammy Erwin confirmed to WMBF News that the inmate was found dead Sunday morning at the Marion County Prison Camp.

No other details were immediately available.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

