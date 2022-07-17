Inmate found dead at Marion County prison camp, SLED investigating

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An inmate being held in the Pee Dee has died, according to an official.

Marion County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Tammy Erwin confirmed to WMBF News that the inmate was found dead Sunday morning at the Marion County Prison Camp.

No other details were immediately available.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating.

