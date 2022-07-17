FIRST ALERT: Scattered storms possible tomorrow afternoon

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It was a nice break from the rain today however storm chances return tomorrow afternoon. But don’t worry, we’re not expecting a washout for Monday.

TONIGHT

Sunshine will continue this evening. However clouds will begin to build overnight with rain chances possible after midnight and will linger off the coastlines through tomorrow morning. Overnight lows are going to be in the low to mid 70s across the Grand Strand.

TOMORROW

Most of the storms will stay off shore but some storms will form along in the Grand Strand tomorrow morning. The storms won’t last and will clear out by late morning. The weather will stay relatively quiet early afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s with heat index values close to 100 degrees. With this heat and moisture, we will have chances for scattered storms to pop-up around dinner time.

Scattered storms possible tomorrow (WMBF)

SUMMER HEAT RETURNS

As the sunshine returns, so does the summertime heat. Southwest winds will build back in across the Pee Dee. This will bring back the warn and humid air that we are very familiar with this time of the year. Highs are going to return near 90s across our area with heat index values near 100 degrees.

Summer heat returns (WMBF)

LOWER RAIN CHANCES LATER THIS WEEK

As the weakening stalled front exits the Carolina coastline this will bring back the sunshine that we haven’t seen in a while. We are going to continue to see chances for scattered showers for Monday afternoon and isolated storms on Tuesday. By Wednesday, rain chances will be very low for the rest of the week. Our next weather system won’t be arriving until Friday.

Lower rain chances ahead (WMBF)

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.