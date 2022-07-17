Submit a Tip
Comedy club evacuated after man fires gun inside building

The suspect fired his weapon, but nobody was injured.
A man was arrested after he fired a gun inside a Charlotte comedy club.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was arrested after he brought a firearm into a comedy club in north Charlotte on Saturday night.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the man entered The Comedy Zone at the NC Music Factory shortly after 9 p.m. and showed that he had a gun.

CMPD said the man fired the gun, but did not cause any injuries, and was taken into custody.

The facility was quickly evacuated and a large police presence ensued.

Actor and comedian Craig Robinson had been scheduled to perform at 9:45 p.m.

Robinson said in an Instagram Live video that he was in the green room when the evacuation happened, and shared that he was moved to a nearby concert.

He is scheduled to perform at the same venue in Charlotte on Sunday at 7 p.m. Doors are set to open at 6 p.m.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

