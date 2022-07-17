9-year-old, 13-year-old shot in Robeson County, deputies say
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - A child and a teenager were both shot in a part of the Pee Dee, according to officials.
The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the 9000 block of Highway 211 East in Lumberton at around 7:40 p.m. Saturday after reports of the shooting.
Deputies then found a nine-year-old and a 13-year-old who were reportedly shot while sitting in a vehicle.
The nine-year-old was treated and released from a hospital, while the 13-year-old was also taken to a hospital for treatment.
Their injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100.
