9-year-old, 13-year-old shot in Robeson County, deputies say

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - A child and a teenager were both shot in a part of the Pee Dee, according to officials.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the 9000 block of Highway 211 East in Lumberton at around 7:40 p.m. Saturday after reports of the shooting.

Deputies then found a nine-year-old and a 13-year-old who were reportedly shot while sitting in a vehicle.

The nine-year-old was treated and released from a hospital, while the 13-year-old was also taken to a hospital for treatment.

Their injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100.

