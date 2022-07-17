Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

9-year-old, 13-year-old shot in Robeson County, deputies say

(KWTX #1)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - A child and a teenager were both shot in a part of the Pee Dee, according to officials.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the 9000 block of Highway 211 East in Lumberton at around 7:40 p.m. Saturday after reports of the shooting.

Deputies then found a nine-year-old and a 13-year-old who were reportedly shot while sitting in a vehicle.

The nine-year-old was treated and released from a hospital, while the 13-year-old was also taken to a hospital for treatment.

Their injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Despite high gas prices and inflation at a record high 2022 was better than both 2021 and 2019,...
Grand Strand beach shop struggles despite full hotels during Fourth of July weekend
‘Operation Southern Slow Down’: Law enforcement cracking down on speeders in 5 Southern states
Portage Co. law enforcement clear situation in Plover Wednesday night.
Horry County man, grandchild found safe after being reported missing
insert
Myrtle Beach man dies in officer-involved shooting in Georgetown, coroner says
Crews respond to boat rescue in Horry County, 1 hurt

Latest News

insert
Myrtle Beach man dies in officer-involved shooting in Georgetown, coroner says
Christopher Allen Washington
Man wanted in Florence murder case, police say
Police searching for suspects in Loris attempted murder
Loris police searching for attempted murder suspects
Georgetown police searching for armed robbery suspect
Georgetown police searching for armed robbery suspect