Student petitions to bring back baseball to Furman University

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Furman student is hoping to bring baseball back to campus by starting a petition to help show the University it’s worth investing in.

Furman was forced to discontinue the program, along with men’s lacrosse following the financial strains of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a university release announcing the cuts back in May 2020, Furman President Elizabeth Davis said, “None of these decisions was easy or made lightly. But I can say with great sincerity that each was carefully considered and adopted in the interest of advancing the university and fulfilling its academic mission.”

Aubrey Zoodsma hopes with enough support, she can show President Davis and the Board of Trustees that it’s time to bring baseball back.

“I mean this is an amazing school,” Zoodsma said. “We have so much to offer, and I think the baseball program would be a really great way for people to come on campus and see everything that Furman has. I think it would draw in a lot more students.”

A petition was started in May of 2020 in hopes of sparking the same change. Thousands of signatures were collected at the time along with fundraising efforts.

Zoodsma’s change.org petition currently has around 500 signatures.

FOX Carolina reached out to Furman for comment on the latest show of support. They said there is nothing new regarding the matter currently.

