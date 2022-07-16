Submit a Tip
SLED makes 10-year-old battling cancer an honorary officer

SLED makes 10-year-old battling cancer an honorary officer
SLED makes 10-year-old battling cancer an honorary officer(WIS)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 10-year-old battling cancer got a huge show of support from Midlands law enforcement when he was sworn in as an honorary officer.

SLED and 40 other law enforcement agencies recognized Davarjaye “DJ” Daniel as an honorary officer, deputy and agent in a ceremony at the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy.

DJ is currently battling both brain and spinal cancer.

Since DJ and his father were cared for by three law enforcement officers in Houston during Hurricane Harvey in 2018, DJ has been a big fan of law enforcement.

DJ’s father said he encourages DJ to embrace his situation and to live his best life. He says DJ’s happy attitude helps him fight.

DJ was given coins, badges, plaques and other gear. He set a goal this year to be sworn in by 100 law enforcement agencies.

DJ is currently an honorary member of more than 300 law enforcement agencies as he and his dad travel the country.

