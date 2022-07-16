Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

SLED investigating officer-involved shooting in Georgetown

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating an officer-involved shooting in...
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating an officer-involved shooting in the city of Georgetown, according to Major Nelson Brown with the Georgetown County Police Department.(MGN)
By Bryce Jacquot
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating an officer-involved shooting in the city of Georgetown, according to Major Nelson Brown with the Georgetown County Police Department.

The Georgetown Police Department reported the officer-involved shooting Saturday.

Authorities say this is an on-going investigation and an active crime scene, but there is no threat to the community at this time.

The details of the incident, including when it took place, have not been made available at this time.

Further details will be released by SLED.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Operation Southern Slow Down’: Law enforcement cracking down on speeders in 5 Southern states
Luther Allen Barefoot
SLED: Horry County estate representative charged with breach of trust, fraud
Despite high gas prices and inflation at a record high 2022 was better than both 2021 and 2019,...
Grand Strand beach shop struggles despite full hotels during Fourth of July weekend
Crews respond to crash, vehicle fire on Highway 501
Crews respond to crash, vehicle fire on Highway 501
Portage Co. law enforcement clear situation in Plover Wednesday night.
Horry County man, grandchild found safe after being reported missing

Latest News

Christopher Allen Washington
Man wanted in Florence murder case, police say
Portage Co. law enforcement clear situation in Plover Wednesday night.
Horry County man, grandchild found safe after being reported missing
Police searching for suspects in Loris attempted murder
Loris police searching for attempted murder suspects
Mega Millions logo
Estimated Mega Millions jackpot passes half a billion