SLED investigating officer-involved shooting in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating an officer-involved shooting in the city of Georgetown, according to Major Nelson Brown with the Georgetown County Police Department.

The Georgetown Police Department reported the officer-involved shooting Saturday.

Authorities say this is an on-going investigation and an active crime scene, but there is no threat to the community at this time.

The details of the incident, including when it took place, have not been made available at this time.

Further details will be released by SLED.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

