Myrtle Beach man dies in officer-involved shooting in Georgetown, coroner says

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC/WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach man was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Georgetown on Saturday, according to authorities.

The Georgetown Police Department says one of their officers was not hurt in the incident, which occurred at the corner of Church Street and Palm Street around noon.

Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway later identified the person who died as 50-year-old James Robert Frazier, Jr., of Myrtle Beach.

An autopsy has been scheduled at the Medical University of South Carolina.

The details of what led up to the shooting have also not been released.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Divison has now taken over the investigation.

