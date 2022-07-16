Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Man wanted in Florence murder case, police say

Christopher Allen Washington
Christopher Allen Washington(Florence PD)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in the Pee Dee have identified a man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting.

The Florence Police Department said Christopher Allen Washington is wanted for murder, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and three counts of pointing and presenting a firearm.

Officers said Washington is linked to a June 10 shooting on the 800 block of Commander Street, as well as an assault that happened on Boyd Street prior to that.

Regarding the shooting, police said officers found a victim dead outside of their home after receiving reports about the shooting. The victim was later identified as 38-year-old DeQuin Ellerbe, of Timmonsville.

Anyone with information about Washington is asked to call the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Operation Southern Slow Down’: Law enforcement cracking down on speeders in 5 Southern states
Luther Allen Barefoot
SLED: Horry County estate representative charged with breach of trust, fraud
Despite high gas prices and inflation at a record high 2022 was better than both 2021 and 2019,...
Grand Strand beach shop struggles despite full hotels during Fourth of July weekend
Crews respond to crash, vehicle fire on Highway 501
Crews respond to crash, vehicle fire on Highway 501
Portage Co. law enforcement clear situation in Plover Wednesday night.
Horry County man, grandchild found safe after being reported missing

Latest News

Police searching for suspects in Loris attempted murder
Loris police searching for attempted murder suspects
Georgetown police searching for armed robbery suspect
Georgetown police searching for armed robbery suspect
Homeowner Vincent Webb said once he saw Arthur digging, he went over to the hole and saw a...
N. Charleston man’s dog finds ‘unexploded ordnance’ after digging in backyard
Police: 1 hurt in Florence shooting, suspect at large