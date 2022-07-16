Man wanted in Florence murder case, police say

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in the Pee Dee have identified a man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting.

The Florence Police Department said Christopher Allen Washington is wanted for murder, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and three counts of pointing and presenting a firearm.

Officers said Washington is linked to a June 10 shooting on the 800 block of Commander Street, as well as an assault that happened on Boyd Street prior to that.

Regarding the shooting, police said officers found a victim dead outside of their home after receiving reports about the shooting. The victim was later identified as 38-year-old DeQuin Ellerbe, of Timmonsville.

Anyone with information about Washington is asked to call the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.