Loris police searching for attempted murder suspects

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Loris are asking for the public’s help to identify suspects involved in an attempted murder.

The Loris Police Department said the incident occurred Friday within city limits. No other details about what happened were immediately available.

Photos were also released showing one suspect and a vehicle that officers said another suspect was driving.

We need your assistance in identifying Suspects in a shooting incident that occurred in the City of Loris on 15 July 2022. Posted by Loris Police Department on Friday, July 15, 2022

Anyone with information is asked to call the Loris Police Department at 843-756-4000 and reference case number 2022006479.

