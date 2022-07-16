Loris police searching for attempted murder suspects
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Loris are asking for the public’s help to identify suspects involved in an attempted murder.
The Loris Police Department said the incident occurred Friday within city limits. No other details about what happened were immediately available.
Photos were also released showing one suspect and a vehicle that officers said another suspect was driving.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Loris Police Department at 843-756-4000 and reference case number 2022006479.
