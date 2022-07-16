Las Vegas real estate agent attacked at model home, police say

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5/Gray News) - A real estate agent was attacked after the suspect entered model home she was showing, according to an arrest report by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

Suspect Richy Cervantes, faces charges of home invasion, attempted sexual assault, lewdness, battery, and kidnapping after the incident on July 11 at an undisclosed neighborhood.

According to police, a real estate agent was working at a model home and showing the home to potential buyers.

The agent said a man was walking around the model home acting suspicious and unlocking windows inside the home.

After the man left, the real estate agent locked the front door and windows of the model home before calling police and reporting the suspicious man, the report said.

The agent proceeded to call a coworker to explain the situation and asked them to join her on site.

While the agent was on the phone with her coworker, the suspect returned to the home and attempted to enter back inside the model home.

The woman hid in a closet and stayed on the phone with her coworker.

The suspect broke a window, entered into the home and found the victim hiding.

The real estate agent said the man dragged her out of the closet and pinned her down. The man proceeded to make threatening comments toward her before performing a lewd act, according to authorities.

Police used a sledgehammer to bust open the front door and arrest the suspect.

According to court records, Cervantes is being held without bail. His next court hearing is set for July 19.

Las Vegas police are investigating additional victims of Cervantes.

Richy Cervantes (32) is currently in CCDC for sexually assaulting two women. The victims were not known to Cervantes & detectives believe there may be other victims.



Anyone with information is urged to contact the Sexual Assault Section at (702) 828-3421 or @CrimeStoppersNV pic.twitter.com/N7Q4ikxSG2 — LVMPD (@LVMPD) July 15, 2022

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.