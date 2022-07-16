Horry County police searching for missing man, 10-year-old grandchild

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are asking for help in locating a missing man and his granddaughter last seen on Friday.

The Horry County Police Department said 70-year-old David Joyner and his 10-year-old granddaughter Katherine were last seen at around 5 p.m. when they went to McDonald’s near Surfside Beach.

The HCPD said David is believed to experience bouts with dementia, but neither he nor Katherine is considered to be in danger beyond that potential.

The two were last seen in a silver 2012 Nissan Murano with a South Carolina license plate LNV-836 and may be heading north.

David is described as being around 5′9″ and 150 pounds with grey hair and blue eyes, while Katherine is described as being around 4′9″ and 60 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the HCPD at 843-248-1520.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.