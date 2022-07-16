Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Horry County police searching for missing man, 10-year-old grandchild

FROM LEFT: Katherine Joyner, David Joyner
FROM LEFT: Katherine Joyner, David Joyner(HCPD)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are asking for help in locating a missing man and his granddaughter last seen on Friday.

The Horry County Police Department said 70-year-old David Joyner and his 10-year-old granddaughter Katherine were last seen at around 5 p.m. when they went to McDonald’s near Surfside Beach.

The HCPD said David is believed to experience bouts with dementia, but neither he nor Katherine is considered to be in danger beyond that potential.

The two were last seen in a silver 2012 Nissan Murano with a South Carolina license plate LNV-836 and may be heading north.

David is described as being around 5′9″ and 150 pounds with grey hair and blue eyes, while Katherine is described as being around 4′9″ and 60 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the HCPD at 843-248-1520.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luther Allen Barefoot
SLED: Horry County estate representative charged with breach of trust, fraud
‘Operation Southern Slow Down’: Law enforcement cracking down on speeders in 5 Southern states
Crews respond to crash, vehicle fire on Highway 501
Crews respond to crash, vehicle fire on Highway 501
An ice cream sundae.
Google reveals top 10 South Carolina ice cream spots
Lanes closed at George Bishop, Fantasy Harbour after chemical spill, hazmat issue
1 hospitalized, lanes reopen after chemical spill at George Bishop, Fantasy Harbour

Latest News

Crews respond to boat rescue in Horry County, 1 hurt
Georgetown police searching for armed robbery suspect
Georgetown police searching for armed robbery suspect
Homeowner Vincent Webb said once he saw Arthur digging, he went over to the hole and saw a...
N. Charleston man’s dog finds ‘unexploded ordnance’ after digging in backyard
VIDEO: Grand Strand beach shop struggles despite full hotels during Fourth of July weekend
VIDEO: Grand Strand beach shop struggles despite full hotels during Fourth of July weekend