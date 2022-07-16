Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Georgetown police searching for armed robbery suspect

Georgetown police searching for armed robbery suspect
Georgetown police searching for armed robbery suspect(Georgetown PD)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in part of the Grand Strand are searching for an armed robbery suspect.

The Georgetown Police Department said officers were called to an incident at the Marathon Gas Station on Exchange Street at around 8 a.m. Saturday.

The suspect reportedly came into a store with a knife and left on foot with an undetermined amount of cash.

Police also shared a surveillance photo of the suspect, who was wearing a long-sleeve T-shirt, a hat and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300 or 843-545-4400.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luther Allen Barefoot
SLED: Horry County estate representative charged with breach of trust, fraud
‘Operation Southern Slow Down’: Law enforcement cracking down on speeders in 5 Southern states
Crews respond to crash, vehicle fire on Highway 501
Crews respond to crash, vehicle fire on Highway 501
An ice cream sundae.
Google reveals top 10 South Carolina ice cream spots
Lanes closed at George Bishop, Fantasy Harbour after chemical spill, hazmat issue
1 hospitalized, lanes reopen after chemical spill at George Bishop, Fantasy Harbour

Latest News

Homeowner Vincent Webb said once he saw Arthur digging, he went over to the hole and saw a...
N. Charleston man’s dog finds ‘unexploded ordnance’ after digging in backyard
Police: 1 hurt in Florence shooting, suspect at large
Franklin Dangerfield
SC man sentenced to 20 years for I-95 shooting rampage
12-year-old shot in Robeson County, sheriff says