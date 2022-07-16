Georgetown police searching for armed robbery suspect

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in part of the Grand Strand are searching for an armed robbery suspect.

The Georgetown Police Department said officers were called to an incident at the Marathon Gas Station on Exchange Street at around 8 a.m. Saturday.

The suspect reportedly came into a store with a knife and left on foot with an undetermined amount of cash.

Police also shared a surveillance photo of the suspect, who was wearing a long-sleeve T-shirt, a hat and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300 or 843-545-4400.

