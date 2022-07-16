FIRST ALERT: Sunshine is back tomorrow along with lower rain chances

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - That same stalled front that has brought that dreary cloud cover in beginning to weaken. This will provide sunshine to return back in the forecast for tomorrow.

TONIGHT

The weather is going to stay quiet tonight with partly cloudy skies with low rain chances. Temperatures are going to remain mild in the low 70s across the Pee Dee.

TOMORROW

For folks heading off to church or breakfast tomorrow, we start the day with partly cloudy skies. As the day goes on, the clouds will slowly clear out, leaving us with mostly sunny skies. Sunday will be a great day to be at the beach or to be at the Pool. High temperatures are going to reach in the mid 80s along the Grand Strand and upper 80s inland. Rain chances will be low, however I cannot rule out a stray isolated shower.

Sunshine is back for tomorrow (WMBF)

LOW CHANCE FOR RAIN

As the weakening stalled front exits the Carolina coastline this will bring back the sunshine that we haven’t seen in a while. We are going to continue to see chances for isolated showers for Monday and Tuesday. But Wednesday is going to be first day in this month where we are not forecasting a chance for rain. Enjoy it while it lasts because rain chances increase by the end of the week.

Low rain chances this week (WMBF)

SUMMER HEAT RETURNS

As the sunshine returns, so does the summertime heat. Southwest winds will build back in across the Pee Dee. This will bring back the warn and humid air that we are very familiar with this time of the year. Highs are going to return near 90s across our area with heat index values near 100 degrees.

Summer heat returns this week (WMBF)

