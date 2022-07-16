Submit a Tip
Crews respond to crash, vehicle fire on Highway 501(WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews responded to a crash that caused one vehicle to catch fire along Highway 501 on Friday.

Horry County Fire Rescue said it was called to the area of the highway at the bridge overlooking the Intracoastal Waterway at around 7:35 p.m.

Officials added that the crash involved three vehicles, but no one was taken to the hospital.

HCFR said westbound lanes are shut down and drivers are being asked to avoid the area. Data and cameras from the South Carolina Department of Transportation also showed slowdowns and traffic being stopped along the highway.

Traffic in the area cleared by around 8:40 p.m.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

