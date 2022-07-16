Crews respond to boat rescue in Horry County, 1 hurt

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews responded early Saturday to a boat rescue in part of Horry County that left one person hurt.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the North Jetty in North Myrtle Beach shortly before 9 a.m.

Officials added that the boat involved “appears to have been struck by lightning.”

The person hurt was taken to the hospital, but no additional word was provided on their condition.

North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources assisted county crews at the scene.

