Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Crews respond to boat rescue in Horry County, 1 hurt

(WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews responded early Saturday to a boat rescue in part of Horry County that left one person hurt.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the North Jetty in North Myrtle Beach shortly before 9 a.m.

Officials added that the boat involved “appears to have been struck by lightning.”

The person hurt was taken to the hospital, but no additional word was provided on their condition.

North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources assisted county crews at the scene.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luther Allen Barefoot
SLED: Horry County estate representative charged with breach of trust, fraud
‘Operation Southern Slow Down’: Law enforcement cracking down on speeders in 5 Southern states
Crews respond to crash, vehicle fire on Highway 501
Crews respond to crash, vehicle fire on Highway 501
An ice cream sundae.
Google reveals top 10 South Carolina ice cream spots
Lanes closed at George Bishop, Fantasy Harbour after chemical spill, hazmat issue
1 hospitalized, lanes reopen after chemical spill at George Bishop, Fantasy Harbour

Latest News

Georgetown police searching for armed robbery suspect
Georgetown police searching for armed robbery suspect
FROM LEFT: Katherine Joyner, David Joyner
Horry County police searching for missing man, 10-year-old grandchild
Homeowner Vincent Webb said once he saw Arthur digging, he went over to the hole and saw a...
N. Charleston man’s dog finds ‘unexploded ordnance’ after digging in backyard
VIDEO: Grand Strand beach shop struggles despite full hotels during Fourth of July weekend
VIDEO: Grand Strand beach shop struggles despite full hotels during Fourth of July weekend