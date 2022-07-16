Submit a Tip
Concerns over period tracking apps rise for women in the Grand Strand

Some are concerned their private data could be used as incriminating evidence
By Ale Espinosa
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 10:10 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - With the reversal of Roe v. Wade, women that use menstrual and fertility tracking apps are being advised by the White House to be careful over fears that the data could be used against them if they seek an illegal abortion.

More than 70% of women nationwide use menstrual and fertility tracking apps such as Flo, Clue, and Meet You. But with South Carolina’s Fetal Heartbeat Law now in effect, many women across the board are concerned about their personal health information.

These apps provide personalized insights into women’s cycles, symptoms, and other general health information regardless if they are looking to get pregnant or not.

Lalita James, a mother of two, said she uses the Flo app and will continue to do so.

“They have different versions of it, where you can pay and track your fertility and if you’re trying to conceive or whatever, but I just use it as far as to keep track of my menstrual,” she said.

Casey Burton, the owner of Digital Business Services, advised doing your research before you download any apps.

“And so those folks may be looking not only your cycle information on your body but also what medications you are taking,” he said.

Burton also recommends downloading a security app based on the recommendation of the manufacturer of the app or just keeping personal information off your phone.

