Surfside Beach continues to explore new parking options

By Ian Klein
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 11:01 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - While the Town of Surfside Beach is growing, it’s recently led to a limit on parking spaces in the heart of downtown.

Specifically, those troubles come along the area of Surfside Drive and Ocean Boulevard during the busy summer months.

Surfside Beach Mayor Bob Hellyer said the town’s biggest obstacle is limited space in the area.

“There’s no real estate available for us,” said Hellyer.

The town purchased a lot on the intersection for just over $500,000 in 2019. Former Mayor Bob Childs said it was the only vacant lot left on Surfside Drive.

Nearly three years later, Hellyer says no other properties have become available for the town to purchase.

“We’ve talked about a parking deck but the residents don’t want that right now,” said Hellyer.

Businesses along the boulevard did not want to comment publicly to WMBF News, however, they did recognize parking has become an issue not just for residents and visitors; but also for their employees.

Much of the increased traffic also comes from new restaurants and attractions being built off Surfside Drive.

Hellyer says while the growth is great, Surfside Beach Town Council still hopes to somehow resolve the issue.

“We’ve done a lot to create more parking spots throughout the entire town,” he said.

Several parking spaces are also being taken up by the construction site of the new Surfside Beach Pier, which Hellyer hopes to be open early next year.

“Those parking spaces will return maybe at the start of next year,” he said.

The town does have a parking committee that meets every third Monday to discuss new ideas, and Hellyer said they’re always willing to listen to new solutions.

