SC Lottery reports $564 million raised for education

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Students in South Carolina will benefit from $564 million in lottery funds for Fisical Year 2022, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.

While celebrating its 20th year, the Lottery said this is its second best contribution to education.

“It’s been an incredible 20 years and amazing to think that in just the last two years we’ve raised more than a billion dollars for education,” said the Lottery’s Executive Director Hogan Brown. “These funds have had an immeasurable impact in our state, now reaching two generations of parents and their children.”

We’re told this brings the Lottery’s total funding for education to $7.2 billion since the startup in 2002.

The Lottery said proceeds are deposited into the Education Lottery Account, from which the General Assembly makes appropriations in support of higher education scholarships and grants, K-12 public education programs and community education programs throughout the state.

