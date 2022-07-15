Submit a Tip
Police: 1 hurt in Florence shooting, suspect at large

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a shooting in the Pee Dee on Friday, according to police.

The Florence Police Department said offers responded to the area of Brunson Street at around 2:35 p.m. after reports of the shooting. Officers later learned the incident was the result of an altercation between the victim and a suspect.

Police found the victim at the scene and treated them until they were taken to the hospital. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Officials also said the suspect left the scene in a beige four-door sedan heading north on Brunson Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

