Police: 1 hurt in Florence shooting, suspect at large

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a shooting in the Pee Dee on Friday, according to police.

The Florence Police Department said offers responded to the area of Brunson Street at around 2:35 p.m. after reports of the shooting. Officers later learned the incident was the result of an altercation between the victim and a suspect.

Police found the victim at the scene and treated them until they were taken to the hospital. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Officials also said the suspect left the scene in a beige four-door sedan heading north on Brunson Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.

