Over $14 million in emergency rental assistance handed out in Horry County

Credit: Pexels
Credit: Pexels
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County government released new numbers on how many people have been helped through its Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

The program is a collaboration between Horry County and the Eastern Carolina Housing Organization (ECHO) which offers rental and utility assistance to avoid eviction.

ECHO receives the money through federal grants.

“Horry County remains committed to assisting renters who face financial hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the county posted on social media.

For the end of FY2021, Horry County provided numbers on how much the program helped people in the county:

  • 15,680 months of rental assistance for 2,378 households
  • Over $14.4 million of rental assistance awarded
  • 987 months of electric utility assistance for 452 households
  • Over $136,400 of electric utility assistance awarded
  • 243 months of water/sewer utility assistance for 115 households
  • Over $14,700 awarded for water/sewer utility assistance
  • 239 months of internet utility assistance for 127 households
  • Over $14,800 awarded for internet utility assistance

CLICK HERE if you are a tenant or landlord who needs financial help. You can also call ECHO at 843-492-2600.

