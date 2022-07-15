Over $14 million in emergency rental assistance handed out in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County government released new numbers on how many people have been helped through its Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

The program is a collaboration between Horry County and the Eastern Carolina Housing Organization (ECHO) which offers rental and utility assistance to avoid eviction.

ECHO receives the money through federal grants.

“Horry County remains committed to assisting renters who face financial hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the county posted on social media.

For the end of FY2021, Horry County provided numbers on how much the program helped people in the county:

15,680 months of rental assistance for 2,378 households

Over $14.4 million of rental assistance awarded

987 months of electric utility assistance for 452 households

Over $136,400 of electric utility assistance awarded

243 months of water/sewer utility assistance for 115 households

Over $14,700 awarded for water/sewer utility assistance

239 months of internet utility assistance for 127 households

Over $14,800 awarded for internet utility assistance

CLICK HERE if you are a tenant or landlord who needs financial help. You can also call ECHO at 843-492-2600.

