‘Operation Southern Slow Down’: Law enforcement cracking down on speeders in 5 Southern states

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – There may be some more blue lights on the roads starting next week as law enforcement across five Southern states crack down on speeders.

“Operation Southern Slow Down” begins on Monday in South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, Florida and Tennessee.

State troopers and local law enforcement will concentrate on interstates and state highways to stop the increase of people driving well above the speed limit.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department and Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office announced they will be taking part in the operation, which runs July 17 – July 23.

Georgetown County Sheriff's Office is teaming up with law enforcement agencies in five states for Operation Southern Slowdown, which runs July 17-23. Posted by Georgetown County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, July 14, 2022

“We have seen promising results with these efforts in intercepting dangerous and deadly driving behaviors, especially due to speed,” said Robert G. Woods IV, the director of the S.C. Department of Public Safety. “We are proud to stand alongside our Southeastern partners for “Operation Southern Slow Down” as we work together to combat these deadly driving behaviors from border to border in the Southeast.”

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, speed was a factor in 29% of deadly crashes in the U.S. in 2020, a 3% increase from 2019. The agency added that the number of people killed in crashes involving speeding increased by 17% in 2020.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.