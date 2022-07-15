Myrtle Beach hosting open discussion about human trafficking in Horry County

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach church wants to address the issue of human trafficking in Horry County.

Open Heaven Ministries is holding an event on Saturday with community leaders called “Discovering the Truth in Horry County."

The discussion aims to educate you about human trafficking and how the community can come together to help stop this issue.

According to the 2021 Human Trafficking Annual Report, Horry County topped the list of counties with the most reports of human trafficking.

The event will feature a full panel of different departments in Horry County, including the Myrtle Beach Police Department and Coastline Women’s Center, who deal with human trafficking firsthand.

MCpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department will be speaking at one of the events and wants people to understand that human trafficking can happen anywhere.

“When it comes to human trafficking, it’s not always children being snatched from playgrounds, but children are being targeted online through social media,” said Vest.

One member of Ignite Church, Randy Stewart, said it’s not often you can get a group of leaders from across the county in one room to discuss critical issues, so they are taking advantage of the opportunity.

“Let’s hear from one another about how we can address these issues. How we can partner with one another. How we can collaborate around issues that are important to all our people,” said Stewart.

Open Heaven Ministries hosts events like this every third Saturday each month.

The “Discovering the Truth in Horry County” discussion starts at 10 a.m. Saturday at Ignite Church, which is located at 4808 North Kings Highway.

