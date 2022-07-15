Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Melissa Jefferson ready for 2022 World Championships this weekend

CCU's Melissa Jefferson.
CCU's Melissa Jefferson.(Coastal Carolina Athletics)
By Coastal Carolina Athletics
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. – The U.S. Track & Field Women’s 100-meters National Champion Melissa Jefferson will make her professional debut this weekend as part of Team USA in the women’s 100-meters at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

Jefferson, who recently signed a professional contract with Nike, will step into the starting blocks for the 100-meter preliminaries on Saturday, July 16, at 8:10 p.m. ET. The women’s 100-meter preliminary heats will air live on CNBC.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | One-on-one with national champion Melissa Jefferson

With one of the fastest times ever by a collegian in the women’s 100-meters, wind-aided or not, the Coastal sprinter was crowned the U.S. Champion in the women’s 100-meters at the 2022 Toyota USA Track Outdoor Championships on June 24. She crossed the finish line first with an amazing time of 10.69 (+2.9) in the finals to earn the gold medal and a chance to compete at the World Championships.

Both the semifinals and the finals are scheduled for Sunday, July 17.

The 2022 World Athletics Championships will be the first world outdoor track & field championships held in the United States at the new Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

NBC holds the U.S. broadcast rights for the 2022 World Athletics Championships and the meet will be broadcast on NBC, USA, and CNBC, and stream on Peacock and NBCSports.com as well.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Since the investigation into the killings began, a state grand jury has handed down 16...
Alex Murdaugh charged with murders of wife, son; Attorneys release statement
FILE - In this May 9, 2016 file photo, Ivana Trump, ex-wife of President Donald Trump, attends...
Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73
Luther Allen Barefoot
SLED: Horry County estate representative charged with breach of trust, fraud
1 hurt, roads closed after crash on Higwhay 17 Bypass
1 hurt, roads closed after crash on Highway 17 Bypass
An Ohio police officer was shot in the head Tuesday night, according to Clearcreek Township...
Officer shot in head, suspect killed in domestic violence call, police chief says

Latest News

WMBF News at 6
VIDEO: Sun Belt announces conference schedules for Coastal Carolina men’s, women’s basketball
Northern Maine Strength emphasizes mental and physical advantages of workouts
Northern Maine Strength emphasizes mental and physical advantages of workouts
Sun Belt announces conference schedules for Coastal Carolina men’s, women’s basketball
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach Fire Department’s hockey team competes for charity
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach Fire Department’s hockey team competes for charity