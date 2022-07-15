Melissa Jefferson ready for 2022 World Championships this weekend

CONWAY, S.C. – The U.S. Track & Field Women’s 100-meters National Champion Melissa Jefferson will make her professional debut this weekend as part of Team USA in the women’s 100-meters at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

Jefferson, who recently signed a professional contract with Nike, will step into the starting blocks for the 100-meter preliminaries on Saturday, July 16, at 8:10 p.m. ET. The women’s 100-meter preliminary heats will air live on CNBC.

With one of the fastest times ever by a collegian in the women’s 100-meters, wind-aided or not, the Coastal sprinter was crowned the U.S. Champion in the women’s 100-meters at the 2022 Toyota USA Track Outdoor Championships on June 24. She crossed the finish line first with an amazing time of 10.69 (+2.9) in the finals to earn the gold medal and a chance to compete at the World Championships.

Both the semifinals and the finals are scheduled for Sunday, July 17.

The 2022 World Athletics Championships will be the first world outdoor track & field championships held in the United States at the new Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

NBC holds the U.S. broadcast rights for the 2022 World Athletics Championships and the meet will be broadcast on NBC, USA, and CNBC, and stream on Peacock and NBCSports.com as well.

