Lake City businesses pledge $50,000 to benefit youth programs

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) – Businesses in Lake City are making youth programs in the city a priority.

The businesses made the pledge to the city deputy administrator and to Lake City Police Chief Jody Cooper to provide $50,000 to help youth programs.

The first $10,000 check was received on Thursday.

The city said the funds will be used to continue youth programs that were launched through the police department to provide structure and pathways for young people in the community.

The Y.O.U.T.H. Intervention Program, or Youth with Opportunities Unifying and Transforming Humanity, is a pilot program developed through a grant awarded by the Office of Highway Safety and Justice Program.

“We hope these exciting new programs will result in improved social behavior and promote a solid academic foundation for our children and our communities,” said Cooper.

The Y.O.U.T.H. Intervention Program and Lake City Police Department have initiated several programs including Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, Police Explorers and Esports.

