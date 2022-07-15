Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Grand Strand, Pee Dee school districts look to implement new safety measures

By Ale Espinosa
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - While school districts across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee have several safety protocols in place, a federal study is raising concerns about another way to keep students safe: locking doors.

According to a survey by the National Center on Education Statistics, one in four public schools lacks classroom doors that can be locked from the inside. This means teachers have to go into the hallway to restrict access to their classrooms in case of a threat or emergency.

As the new school year approaches, local school districts say they are being proactive and implementing new safety protocols.

Leon Sturkey, Director of Operations for the Marion County School District, is just one of many officials working to keep students and faculty safe.

“We’re not closing the door on anything,” he said. “Everything that we can possibly do in order to reassure our parents, reassure our staff and reassure our students.”

Some other districts, such as Florence School District One, have taken extra steps such as installing metal detectors. Sturkey said his district is also working to bring those metal detectors onto campuses in Marion County.

“At the end of the day, we just want to be as safe as possible,” he said. “If that means we have to have those meetings or have those conversations, then I’m okay with that.”

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Since the investigation into the killings began, a state grand jury has handed down 16...
Alex Murdaugh charged with murders of wife, son; Attorneys release statement
Crews respond to deck collpase in Surfside Beach
Crews respond to deck collapse in Surfside Beach
FAA: Helicopter makes emergency landing on beach near Springmaid Pier
FAA: Helicopter makes emergency landing on beach near Springmaid Pier
FILE - In this May 9, 2016 file photo, Ivana Trump, ex-wife of President Donald Trump, attends...
Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73
Demolished motel in North Myrtle Beach to turn into a city parking lot
Demolished North Myrtle Beach motel replaced with parking lot devastates locals

Latest News

VIDEO: CMC receives $510K grant to help expand telehealth to rural, underserved communities
VIDEO: CMC receives $510K grant to help expand telehealth to rural, underserved communities
VIDEO: Horry County estate representative charged with breach of trust, fraud
VIDEO: Horry County estate representative charged with breach of trust, fraud
VIDEO: Federal jury convicts Conway man of picking up cocaine from different states, bringing to SC
VIDEO: Horry County teen takes ‘victory lap’ at hospital after serious motorcycle crash
VIDEO: Girlfriend of man accused of practicing law in Marion County without license arrested
VIDEO: Girlfriend of man accused of practicing law in Marion County without license arrested