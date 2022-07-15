Grand Strand, Pee Dee movie theaters showing ‘Dirty Dancing’ for 35th anniversary

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - To celebrate its 35th anniversary, ‘Dirty Dancing’ is returning to the big screen!

The iconic 80s film is close to the hearts of many in the area since it was filmed in part in North Carolina.

Cinemark Myrtle Beach, Myrtle Beach

Sunday, August 14: 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Wednesday, August 17: 7 p.m.

Regal Swamp Fox Stadium 14, Florence

Sunday, August 14: 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Wednesday, August 17: 7 p.m.

