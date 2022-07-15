Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Grand Strand, Pee Dee movie theaters showing ‘Dirty Dancing’ for 35th anniversary

Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey in the 1987 movie, 'Dirty Dancing'
Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey in the 1987 movie, 'Dirty Dancing'
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - To celebrate its 35th anniversary, ‘Dirty Dancing’ is returning to the big screen!

The iconic 80s film is close to the hearts of many in the area since it was filmed in part in North Carolina.

Cinemark Myrtle Beach, Myrtle Beach

Sunday, August 14: 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Wednesday, August 17: 7 p.m.

Regal Swamp Fox Stadium 14, Florence

Sunday, August 14: 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Wednesday, August 17: 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Since the investigation into the killings began, a state grand jury has handed down 16...
Alex Murdaugh charged with murders of wife, son; Attorneys release statement
FILE - In this May 9, 2016 file photo, Ivana Trump, ex-wife of President Donald Trump, attends...
Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73
Luther Allen Barefoot
SLED: Horry County estate representative charged with breach of trust, fraud
1 hurt, roads closed after crash on Higwhay 17 Bypass
1 hurt, roads closed after crash on Highway 17 Bypass
An Ohio police officer was shot in the head Tuesday night, according to Clearcreek Township...
Officer shot in head, suspect killed in domestic violence call, police chief says

Latest News

Jail prison generic
Dillon County man sentenced to life in prison for 2017 home invasion, murder
TreQuan Stokes, 22, of Orangeburg, was involved in a shooting in the Bamberg County town of...
State agents search for ‘armed and dangerous’ man wanted in shooting
Lanes closed at George Bishop, Fantasy Harbour after chemical spill, hazmat issue
Chemical spill closes lanes at George Bishop, Fantasy Harbour; hazmat crews on scene
Joseph James Williamson
‘Groomed the victim for years’: Darlington County man sentenced to 13 years for sexual contact with minor