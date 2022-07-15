Google reveals top 10 South Carolina ice cream spots

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - National Ice Cream Day is July 17 and Google Maps ratings just revealed South Carolina’s top 10 ice cream parlors.

When it comes to the amount of Google searches for ice cream, South Carolina ranks 16th out of the 50 states, according to Google.

We’re told the most searched local ice cream parlor in South Carolina is Off Track Ice Cream in Charleston, followed by a pair of Hilton Head spots: Hilton Head Ice Cream and Nonna Marie’s Gelato & Coffee Bar.

Here are the top 10 rated ice cream spots in South Carolina, according to Google reviews:

Ice Cream Parlor City # Reviews Average Rating Stella’s Homemade Ice Cream Murrells Inlet 148 4.92 Mama Rae’s Ice Cream Shoppe Pendleton 238 4.92 Houni’s Italian Ice Greenville 179 4.90 Good Karma Ice Cream Easley 447 4.89 Clare’s Creamery Greenville 167 4.84 Ella’s Ice Cream North Myrtle Beach 264 4.83 Meyer’s Ice Cream Parlor Surfside Beach 1,894 4.83 ‘55 Exchange Clemson 290 4.82 Ice Cream Station Simpsonville 1,265 4.82 N the Midst Ice Cream Seneca 477 4.80

